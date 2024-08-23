Republicans Are Spiraling As James Comer Melts Down On Fox News

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) melted down and went off on a xenophobic rant in a sign that the GOP is spiraling.

Comer told Maria Bartiromo:

Minnesota is not your normal state where Tim Walz is governor. Great people in Minnesota. But you also have, you know, a huge population of residents in Minnesota that have come from other countries and have various various different ideologies that don’t really respect capitalism. And we’re concerned about that because we have the strongest economy in the world.

But we cannot have more government. We cannot operate like China does, where the government plays the major role in every business. The government has to have ownership in every business, and the government dictates every facet of our lives. That won’t work. In the United States, and this is what Tim Waltz appears to believe, and we know he’s taken students to China and tried to teach them that China’s doing things the right way.

Video:

Comer: “Minnesota is not your normal state … you have a huge population of residents in Minnesota that have come from other countries and have very different ideologies that don’t really respect capitalism.” pic.twitter.com/v1XdFYSeyj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024

Comer’s xenophobic rant against Muslims is a sign that Republicans are spiraling. Comer suggested that Minnesota, where Harris running mate Tim Walz is governor, is somehow less capitalistic than the rest of the country because it has a significant Muslim population.

Besides the fact that Comer’s point was extremely bigoted, it was also wrong. Muslims don’t hate capitalism, but Comer is trying to claim that Tim Walz is also a communist, so he is trying to find anything to make the narrative stick.

The Republican Party is going down the drain fast and spiraling out of control. They have no answers for the Harris-Walz ticket, so racism and bigotry are all that they have. Republicans are hemorrhaging votes , and James Comer demonstrated that they have no idea how to stop the bleeding.