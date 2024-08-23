Trump Is Boiling His Supporters And They’re Dropping Like Flies In Arizona

There are reports that Trump’s fans are passing out and being stretchered out because, unlike Kamala Harris, Donald Trump is letting his supporters suffer in the Arizona heat.

ABC15 reported that more than 100 people have been treated for heat exhaustion at the Trump rally.

Some of Trump’s fans were in line but went home over concerns about the 104 degree heat:

It’s 104 in Glendale – and many are still waiting outside to get into the Trump rally. Some people I talked to went home over heat concerns, another woman near me almost passed out in line, I’m told multiple people have gone to the hospital (haven’t been able to get solid #). pic.twitter.com/v1mwGYlamM — Rachel Louise Just (@RLJnews) August 23, 2024

One reporter said that she saw 10 people receive medical attention, and three placed on stretchers:

From the line outside the Trump rally in Glendale today. I saw at least 10 people receiving medical attention in the ~90 min I was walking, 3 put on stretchers, one receiving an IV. Lots of confusion over different lines and frustration from people overheating. @CopperCourier pic.twitter.com/tpYV8bdVOs — Jessica Swarner (@jessica_swarner) August 23, 2024

In contrast, when Harris and Walz visited the same Glendale venue recently, they closed the doors and turned thousands of people away because they were concerned about people staying out in the heat.

A campaign that cares about its supporters would not allow people to be put in jeopardy just to try to get a big looking crowd, but Trump doesn’t care about his supporters, who he privately calls disgusting basement dwellers.

Trump is the same person who held super spreader events during COVID. People in Arizona are jeopardizing their health and welfare for a candidate that doesn’t care about them.