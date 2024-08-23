Trump rally Arizona

Trump Is Boiling His Supporters And They’re Dropping Like Flies In Arizona

There are reports that Trump’s fans are passing out and being stretchered out because, unlike Kamala Harris, Donald Trump is letting his supporters suffer in the Arizona heat.

ABC15 reported that more than 100 people have been treated for heat exhaustion at the Trump rally.

Some of Trump’s fans were in line but went home over concerns about the 104 degree heat:

One reporter said that she saw 10 people receive medical attention, and three placed on stretchers:

In contrast, when Harris and Walz visited the same Glendale venue recently, they closed the doors and turned thousands of people away because they were concerned about people staying out in the heat.

A campaign that cares about its supporters would not allow people to be put in jeopardy just to try to get a big looking crowd, but Trump doesn’t care about his supporters, who he privately calls disgusting basement dwellers.

Trump is the same person who held super spreader events during COVID. People in Arizona are jeopardizing their health and welfare for a candidate that doesn’t care about them.

