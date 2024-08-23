Trump Has Now Been Reduced To Holding Campaign Events In Restaurants

Trump’s first campaign event since the end of the Democratic convention was held in a restaurant, and the downward spiral continues for the Republican ticket.

Of course, Trump had to claim that there were thousands of people outside waiting to get in, “This is a nice place. And I’m just talking to Javier. You’ve got thousands of people outside on the street. They want to get into your restaurant, Javier. We’re going to have to expand it. I’m going to have to make a lot of tax for now. You’re right. You’re right. And thank you very much. I want to thank everybody for being here.”

Restaurant staff made up a portion of the crowd, and Trump was speaking in Las Vegas, so he was probably counting every person outside who was on their way to go somewhere as part of his crowd.

Video:

The contrast between the two campaigns is difficult to ignore.

Kamala Harris is filling NBA arenas, sometimes two at a time.

Donald Trump is filling up booths at restaurants.

The Republican presidential campaign seems to be declining fast as Kamala Harris appears to be blowing past Donald Trump.

Trump keeps claiming that he is currently winning this election, but he is not.

Republicans might not want to admit it yet, but the Trump campaign has look currently of a losing effort that is in decline.

Trump and JD Vance are this close to holding their rallies at the food court in your open or closed mall.

Things are getting bad fast for Republicans.