A Dozen Former Republican White House Lawyers Endorse Kamala Harris

A dozen former White House attorneys in the Reagan and two Bush administrations have released a letter endorsing Kamala Harris.

The former White House attorneys wrote in part:

We endorse Kamala Harris and support her election as President because we believe that returning former President Trump to office would threaten American democracy and undermine the rule of law in our country.

…

We urge all patriotic Republicans, former Republicans, conservative and center-right citizens, and independent voters to place love of country above party and ideology and join us in supporting Kamala Harris .

…

Donald Trump’s own Vice President and multiple members of his Administration and White House Staff at the most senior levels – as well as former Republican nominees for President and Vice President – have already declined to endorse his reelection.

…

We cannot go along with other former Republican officials who have condemned Trump with these devastating judgments but are still not willing to vote for Harris. We believe this election presents a binary choice, and Trump is utterly disqualified.

As former Rep. Adam Kinzinger said at the Democratic convention on Thursday night, the choice to endorse Harris for Republicans is a matter of putting country over party.

For these Republicans, endorsing Harris isn’t about partisanship but protecting democracy. There will be time to quibble over partisan issues on policy after the nation’s democracy has been saved from Donald Trump and MAGA.

This is a continuation of those 20% or so dissatisfied Republicans that voted for Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican primary manifesting itself in unprecedented levels of Republican endorsement for Kamala Harris.

These Republicans may not sway millions of votes toward Harris, but even a point or two in critical swing states could change the outcome of the election, and elect the Vice President.