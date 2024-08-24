Kamala Harris Expands Her Lead Over Trump In Poll Taken During Convention

The poll isn’t a measurement of a potential Kamala Harris bounce, but it showed that as the convention was happening the VP’s lead over Trump was growing.

The Angus Reid Institute Poll found:

New data taken during the Democratic National Convention from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Kamala Harris extending her national lead over Donald Trump among registered voters. The current vice president has a base built of support from 18- to 34-year-olds (59% Harris to 30% Trump ), Blacks (67% to 16%) and Hispanics (57% to 33%). Trump, meanwhile, is the preferred choice among those older than 54 (49% to 40%) and whites (51% to 39%).

…

When asked to describe the candidates, the most common terms to describe Harris are “dishonest” (36%), “strong” (36%), “corrupt” (32%), “inspiring” (31%) and “strategic” (29%). Trump is viewed as “arrogant” (62%), a “bully” (48%), “corrupt” (45%)”, “dishonest” (45%) and “strong” (38%).

Trump led Harris as the more dishonest and corrupt candidate. More voters found Harris inspiring, and the candidates were virtually tied on strength.

This poll shows that Harris’s lead had grown by three points as the convention was ongoing before the Vice President spoke.

Donald Trump is looking like a candidate who is sinking fast . He doesn’t inspire voters. The American electorate has a negative picture of him. Trump has settled on calling Harris a communist as his main attack line.

It doesn’t seem to be working. The Harris lead is growing, and the days are flying by until Election Day.