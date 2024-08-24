Kamala Harris Is About To Deliver A Rude Awakening To Trump In Georgia

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will be on a bus tour through Georgia next week. The campaign is dropping a new ad and has assembled the largest Democratic operation in the state’s history.

The Harris campaign detailed their effort in Georgia:

Building off of the momentum of a highly successful convention in Chicago, Vice President Harris and Governor Walz will kick off a bus tour in Georgia on Wednesday. This is the first time the Vice President and Governor Walz will campaign together in Georgia. The swing through south Georgia will culminate in a rally in the Savannah area with Vice President Harris on Thursday evening. Governor Walz will depart the state prior to the rally.

…

Team Harris-Walz is running the largest in-state operation of any Democratic presidential campaign cycle ever in Georgia, with more than 170 Democratic campaign staffers in 24 coordinated campaign offices across the state. Savannah is an economic hub in Georgia and is home to critical investments from the Biden-Harris administration, including historic clean energy job creation from the Inflation Reduction Act. Campaigning in this part of the Peach State is critical as it represents a diverse coalition of voters, including rural, suburban, and urban Georgians – with a large proportion of Black voters and working class families.

The Harris campaign is also running a new ad in Georgia:

Kamala Harris has a superior ground operation and a fundraising advantage over Trump, which allows her to do target bus tours that directly and locally interact with voters as opposed to Trump’s strategy of campaigning through singular rallies.

Trump doesn’t have what could be considered a ground operation , and it would be unfathomable, given how he feels about his supporters, that Trump would ever do a bus tour or anything that put him up close and personal with people that he considers disgusting basement dwellers.

Democrats probably have a better chance of winning in Georgia, even with the ongoing MAGA election certification issues, than they do in North Carolina. Trump is treating Pennsylvania like a must-win state, but Georgia isn’t far behind for his campaign.

Kamala Harris is about to deliver a wake-up call to Trump in Georgia.