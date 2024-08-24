The Isaac Hayes Estate Granted Emergency Hearing In Lawsuit Against Trump

A federal court is requiring Trump to appear for an emergency hearing over his alleged copyright infringement against the estate of Isaac Hayes.

Isaac Hayes III posted:

🚨Breaking 🚨The Federal Court has granted our request for an Emergency Hearing to secure injunctive relief.

Donald Trump , @realdonaldtrump

, the RNC, Trump, Trump for President Inc. 2024, Turning Point and The NRA are required to appear in court September 3rd, 2024 at the Northern U.S. District Federal Court in Atlanta.

See you in court.

Trump has ignored requests by the estate of Isaac Hayes to stop using the song Hold On I’m Coming for years. The estate argues that Trump has been using the song without a license or permission since 2022. Given Trump’s extensive history of fraud, and his criminal record, the courts are taking this egregious and repeated theft of intellectual property seriously.

Trump could have paid the licensing fee, but there is also the problem that many artists or their estates do not want the music used for politics, or they don’t want their property associated with Trump and his brand of politics.

The Hayes estate has said that this matter is not political. Trump has ignored their requests to stop using the song without a license.

Many other artists, including the Foo Fighters , Celine Dion, and Beyonce, have had their intellectual property stolen by Trump, and the musical community is not sitting back and taking it.