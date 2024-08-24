Trump’s Attacks On Kamala Harris Are Getting Weaker

Like an old boxer with his stamina gone, at a moment when Trump should be getting stronger, he is getting weaker, and can’t match VP Kamala Harris.

Trump still can’t decide on a line of attack against Kamala Harris, so he is throwing a bunch of lines together.

For example, “Kamala Harris is the Weakest Presidential Candidate in History on Crime. She’s allowed millions of people to pour through our Borders, many from prisons, mental institutions and, indeed, terrorists, coming in at levels never seen before. What gives her the right to run for President? She got no votes to Biden’s 14 Million. She failed in her previous attempt, was the first one out of 22 people to quit, never made it to Iowa, and now she’s a Presidential Candidate? This is a Threat to Democracy!”

If you are a battleground state voter, what does that attack mean? The border part, is at least about an issue, even if it is totally wrong. The rest of the attack is gibberish.

It is Trump complaining because Kamala Harris, by circumstance got to do what he wanted to do. Trump did not want the Republicans to have a primary . He didn’t want to run in the primary. He did the bare minimum and refused to participate in debates.

Democrats just concluded their convention. The Trump campaign should have loads of material to use against Harris. Instead, this is what they are going with?

Trump is old, tired, and has punched himself out. The ex-president is running on fumes at a time when his much younger opponent has blown past him on the road to the White House.