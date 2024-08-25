In Sunday Night Meltdown Trump Suggests He Won’t Debate Kamala Harris

In a late Sunday evening post, Donald Trump complained about ABC News, hinted that ABC might rig the debate, and questioned the idea of debating Kamala Harris.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network? Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise. Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!

That so-called panel of Trump haters that the ex-president referred to included his former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus who is on the show defending him every week.

Trump reportedly has a serious memory issue , which could explain why almost all of his speeches and events are designed to be tightly scripted. Trump usually abandons the scripts and the events go off the rails.

The ex-president also refused to debate his much younger challengers in the Republican presidential primary, which has fueled speculation that Trump does want to appear on stage with a younger person as an opponent.

Donald Trump, according to current polling, is losing the election. Kamala Harris’s lead has continued to grow. The debate may be Trump’s last best chance to turn the momentum around. On the other hand, if the old man debate shoe ends up on the other foot, it could effectively end his campaign.

If the ex-president wants to have any chance of winning the election, he has to show up. If he doesn’t, he will look like a coward and give his Democratic opponent a free primetime network TV special.