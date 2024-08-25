The Lincoln Project Terrorizes Trump With New Ad About Kamala Harris’s Ratings

The Lincoln Project has targeted a new ad at Trump and this one discusses Kamala Harris’s convention ratings and star power.

A voice-over says:

The numbers are in, Donald. Kamala Harris is a star, a real star. Her TV ratings, bigger than yours, by a lot. Her polls, rising. Yours, limp. She’s winning, Donald. She’s better than you on TV, smarter, more charisma, a better speaker, more patriotic, more American, stronger. Even Fox News is hanging up on your crazy calls.

You’ve lost it, Donald, and you’re about to lose everything.

Watch the ad:

Rick Wilson of The Lincoln Project posted, “This ad runs wherever Trump is hiding. He cannot escape us…or the reality he’s a ratings failure.”

Trump has been spending his day melting down on Truth Social and pretending like he is such a ratings winner that Fox News and Newsmax asked him to come on their networks and rant after Kamala Harris’s convention speech.

Trump has already threatened to sue The Lincoln Project for a previous ad that targeted him at his Florida club.

Donald Trump can’t handle the fact that he is a ratings loser. It has gotten so bad that even Fox News is cutting off his campaign appearances, which means that the people aren’t watching like they did ten years ago.

Kamala Harris is the real star and she has the crowds and ratings to prove it.