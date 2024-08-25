Kamala Harris’s Joy Has Broken Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham tried to claim that the happiness and joy caused by Kamala Harris is not real.

Graham said on CNN’s State Of The Union:

If you’re a Republican, you saw a hate fest. You saw a hate fest full of insults.

And Donald Trump said to Barack Obama, you’re a nice man after President Obama insulted and jabbed President Trump continuously. It was designed to draw him into an exchange of insults. It was light on policy, heavy on insults.

So I told President Trump then and now, you’re going to win this thing if you focus on policy. Americans are not joyful when they go to the gas station and fill up their car. They’re not joyful when they make their mortgage payment. They’re not joyful when they go to the grocery store. People are hurting.

And this whole joy lovefest doesn’t exist in the real world. Gas was $1.87 a gallon when President Trump left office. We had the most secure border in the last 40 years. Inflation was down, not up, and the world was not on fire.

Video:

Sen. Lindsey Graham claims that there really is no joy in America, "This whole joy, love fest doesn't exist in the real world." pic.twitter.com/x51s6y50jN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 25, 2024

Graham’s claim that the joy over the Harris campaign isn’t real is a sign that Republicans can’t accept the reality that their dark and joyless nominee is being rejected currently by a majority of Americans.

Sen. Graham retreated into delusion to claim that the joy doesn’t exist, and his proof is that things were really bad during COVID. The part that Graham leaves out is that gas prices were low when Trump left office because people were dying and couldn’t leave their houses due to the pandemic. The pandemic was worse in the United States because Trump mismanaged it.

Republicans can’t accept the reality that people want to be happy and move forward, and the idea that the Americans might actually be joyful over the Harris campaign seems to break the mind of Lindsey Graham.