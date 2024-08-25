Trump Is Getting Worse As He Melts Down Over His Meltdowns

Trump melted down and claimed that Fox News asked him to go on the air and meltdown.

Trump posted on Truth Social:



Bret Baier of FoxNews called me, I didn’t call him, just prior to the Kamala Convention speech, and asked me if I would like to critique her after she is finished. I agreed to do so! — I thought it was nonspecific and weak, with no fracking, crime, inflation or anything else of interest even mentioned. Delivery was a C+, with far too many and speedy “thank you’s” at the beginning. It was “WEIRD!”

Likewise, I didn’t call other media outlets that asked me to go on, they called me. The Fake News, like often “gilted” Maureen Dowd of the failing New York Times, wrote incorrectly that I was making the calls. WRONG!!! I don’t have to make calls to go on TV, or anything else — They call me! It’s called Ratings, I guess, and I’m the “Ratings Machine!”

Trump doesn’t want it to look like he called Fox News and Newsmax so that he could rant and rave after Kamala Harris’s convention speech. The ex-president is trying to make it seem like the media is knocking down his door to get his reaction.

The problem is that Donald Trump doesn’t have much of an actual campaign, so he didn’t have a rapid response team responding to the Democratic convention. Trump didn’t have a plan to deliver remarks after Harris’s speech.

Trump was angry and unhinged, so he called his two favorite news networks to complain. Trump’s lack of organization and his erratic behavior are plaguing his campaign. Instead of campaigning or focusing on the issues, Trump is melting down about his previous meltdowns.

Republicans are spinning their wheels right now, and the ex-president is the main reason why.