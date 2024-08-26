Gov. Brian Kemp Asks AG If He Has The Authority To Remove MAGA Georgia Election Board Members

Gov. Brian Kemp is asking the attorney general if he has the authority to remove MAGA members from the Georgia election board.

Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal Constitution posted, “Update: Kemp’s office is asking the AG for guidance on whether he has the authority to remove members of the State Election Board. Voting rights groups, Democrats and even some Republicans have raised alarms about the rightwing majority’s recent votes.”

Three Republican members who allies of Trump have had ethics complaints filed against them as they are passing rules

that would delay the certification of the 2024 election results in the state and cause chaos.

Gov. Brian Kemp is about as Republican as Republican can be, but he is not an election denier, and became an enemy in Trump’s mind after he refused to go along with the ex-president’s plot to overturn the 2020 election.

It appears that Kemp is investigating if he has the legal authority to remove the three MAGAs from the election board and likely replace them with non-election denies. Trump supporters are already going ballistic over the idea that Kemp may take this action, but democracy should come ahead of any party or candidate, and if Kemp can do it, he is likely going to stop Trump trying to steal an election in Georgia.