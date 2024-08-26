Trump Appears To Confirm He Called The Troops Suckers And Losers

Trump was trying to criticize former Chief of Staff John Kelly when he appeared to confirm that he called the troops suckers and losers.

Video:

Trump attacks his former Chief of Staff John Kelly, a retired four-star general, for confirming that he called U.S. service members “suckers” and “losers”: “He’s a terrible, stupid person… He confirmed it” pic.twitter.com/IygUWDq8lA — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 26, 2024

Trump said, “The one confirmation was a guy that I fired. A terrible stupid person, actually, could do the job well and I fired him, and he sort of confirmed it. I don’t know how he confirmed it.”

Trump has said for years that he never called the troops suckers and loser, so why is he using the word confirmed? If it is not true, he should still be saying that the story is not true.

There are multiple witnesses who have backed up Kelly’s account that Trump called the troops suckers and losers. Trump believes that people who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country are suckers and doesn’t understand why they would give up their lives.

The Trump campaign tries to hold events like the fake presidential wreath laying at Arlington, but their candidate keeps opening his mouth and confirming his contempt for those who have served or are serving.

Our troops need a Commander in Chief who respects them and doesn’t insult them behind their backs.