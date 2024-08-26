Trump Implodes When Asked About Debating Kamala Harris

Trump falsely claimed that it is VP Kamala Harris who is trying to get out of debating him after he suggested that he wouldn’t debate on ABC News.

Trump was asked, “President Trump, would you want the microphone muted in the debate whenever you’re not speaking?”

The ex-president’s answer was a mess:

We agreed to the same rules, I don’t know, it doesn’t matter to me, I’d rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted. I didn’t like it the last time, but it worked out fine.

I mean, ask Biden how it worked out, it was fine. And I think it should be the same. We agreed to the same rules. Same rules and same specifications. And I think that’s probably what it should be. But they’re trying to change it. The truth is they’re trying to get out of it because she doesn’t want to debate.

She’s not a good debater. She’s not a smart person. She doesn’t want to debate.

Kamala Harris wants to debate, and she wants the microphones to be live . Trump is trying to back out of the debate on ABC.

Video:

.@jake__traylor: "Would you want the microphones muted in the debate whenever you're not speaking?" Donald Trump: "We agreed to the same rules. I don't know, doesn't matter to me. … The agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted." pic.twitter.com/l7d7Odd7cb — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 26, 2024

Donald Trump has shown a reluctance to debate someone younger than he is, and his answer was a complete implosion. At the same time that his campaign is asking for muted mics, Trump to really want the mics on, as he is trying to get out of debating Kamala Harris by accusing Harris of not wanting to debate.

Trump is making no sense. The Republican nominee is flailing. There is apparently no strategy beyond hoping that Harris loses momentum and he can sneak into the White House.