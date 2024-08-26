Trump’s Pandering To Vets Goes Wrong As He Gives Weird Gravesite Thumbs Up

Trump staged a fake presidential wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and then posted for a thumbs-up by a grave.

Trump staged his fake presidential wreath-laying ceremony:

“Trump panders support of veterans families after disparaging service members for years.” There, I fixed your headline. pic.twitter.com/Z05feNkxNI — Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) August 26, 2024

Then this happened:

Who raises their thumb at a gravesite? pic.twitter.com/pzGuN6p1qv — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 26, 2024

Trump was marking the anniversary of the 13 servicemembers who got killed when he cut a deal with the Taliban that turned Afghanistan over to them.

The ex-president thinks that this is a winning issue for him and that he is going to blame Biden and Harris for the terrible deal that he made with terrorists that caused the problems with the withdrawal.

However, since Trump is incapable of acting like a normal human being ever. He had to pose for a picture at a sacred national site, and give a thumbs up to the graves.

Who does that?

Donald Trump can’t pull it off. He always has to show that his only motive is everything that he does is self-benefit.

The ex-president couldn’t pull it off. He couldn’t pretend to care about the people who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Graves of the fallen are just props for his political show.