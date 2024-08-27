After Kamala Harris Shut Down His Tantrum, Trump Says He’ll Debate

Donald Trump has re-agreed to the debate that he had already agreed to after two days of tantrums, which got him nowhere with Kamala Harris.

Trump Tries To Spin His Defeat

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden . The Debate will be “stand up,” and Candidates cannot bring notes, or “cheat sheets.” We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a “fair and equitable” Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!). Harris would not agree to the FoxNews Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs. A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

It was Trump who tried to get out of the ABC News debate by suggesting that he might not participate on Sunday night. The Harris campaign called Trump out for potentially not showing up. Trump, not Harris, wanted changes to the debate. Trump has wanted the debate to be held on Fox News instead of ABC. The Trump campaign even said that they were fine with the candidate mics being open all of the time after they reportedly wanted them muted when a candidate wasn’t talking.

Donald Trump tried to get out of the debate, realized that Kamala Harris was not going to give him any concessions and backed down. There will be no presidential debates on Fox News, Newsmax, or any rightwing podcast who Trump would make a good moderator.

Trump tried to change the terms of the debate, and he lost, so America will see their presidential candidates on September 10th.