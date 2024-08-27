Instead Of Campaigning, Trump Is Complaining About Not Running Against Biden

Donald Trump is trailing in the polls, so he is spending the day complaining about how he doesn’t get to run against Biden anymore.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “You know, if Biden didn’t do the Debate, he would be the Democrat Candidate for President right now. The fact is, Debate or no Debate, the Democrats really did a number on him!!!”

Trump just can’t move past the fact that Biden isn’t the Democratic nominee right now. The ex-president is trying to divide Democrats because he thinks that there is a vast well of resentment over Biden stepping aside, but Trump is the person who seems to be the most upset that Biden is no longer in the race.

He can’t move past it. The Trump campaign has no real strategy to shift to that, which accounts for the fact that they are now running against a different nominee. The campaign has floundered and been unable to come up with a message. They haven’t defined Harris and seem to think that communism is still relevant to the American people, even though the Cold War ended in 1989.

Trump knows that he would have done much better if Biden had been the Democratic nominee, but Biden is gone, and so too might Trump’s hopes of winning in November.