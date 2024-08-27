Jack Smith Has Totally Triggered Trump

Donald Trump came apart and claimed that the Supreme Court had already given him immunity in response to Jack Smith’s re-filing the 1/6 indictment.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

In an effort to resurrect a “dead” Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed “Special Counsel” Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old Indictment, and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY. His Florida Document Hoax Case has been completely dismissed. This is merely an attempt to INTERFERE WITH THE ELECTION, and distract the American People from the catastrophes Kamala Harris has inflicted on our Nation, like the Border Invasion, Migrant Crime, Rampant Inflation, the threat of World War III, and more.

For them to do this immediately after our Supreme Court Victory on Immunity and more, is shocking. I’ve also been informed by my attorneys, that you’re not even allowed to bring cases literally right before an Election – A direct assault on Democracy! This is an unprecedented abuse of the Criminal Justice System. The case has to do with “Conspiracy to Obstruct the 2020 Presidential Election,” when they are the ones that did the obstructing of the Election, not me. They cheated on the Election, and they go after me for “cheating on the Election.” Interestingly, this comes at the exact same time as Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook has admitted to concealing massive amounts of information, such as Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell, which is a direct acknowledgment that the 2020 Presidential Election was MANIPULATED and RIGGED by the DOJ. What they are doing now is the single greatest sabotage of our Democracy in History.

This travesty is now on Comrade Kamala Harris, who is actively pushing it, rather than immediately calling for its dismissal, as should be done. This is for Third World Countries and Banana Republics, not for the U.S.A.! As Jack Smith knows, the whole case should be thrown out and dismissed on Presidential Immunity grounds, as already ruled unequivocally by the U.S. Supreme Court. Smith rewrote the exact same case in an effort to circumvent the Supreme Court Decision. The people of our Country will see what is happening with all of these corrupt lawsuits against me, and will REJECT them by giving me an overwhelming Victory on November 5th for President of the United States.

Anyone else would have known that Jack Smith would modify the indictment and present it to a new grand jury. The Supreme Court did not give Trump absolute immunity. Other courts have already ruled that Trump was not acting in an official capacity when he tried to overthrow the United States government.

Trump was already off track and unable to stay on topic when he campaigned. He should be even worse when returning to the campaign trail Wednesday in Wisconsin.

Kamala Harris has nothing to do with Trump’s new indictment.

The ex-president’s claim that she does is another attempt to use politics to evade his legal difficulties.

Trump is broken, and Jack Smith just made it worse.