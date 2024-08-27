Kamala Harris Has Put Florida In Play

According to multiple polls, Trump holds a narrow lead over Kamala Harris in his adopted home state of Florida.

Florida Politics reported:

The Public Policy Polling survey of the state, conducted Aug. 21-22 for the Clean and Prosperous Energy PAC, shows just 4 points separate Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the state.

Trump leads 51% to 47% overall in a two-person race, with 2% unsure of who they back in that scenario. When an expanded field was polled, Trump led 48% to 45%, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 2%, Jill Stein and Cornel West at 1% each, and 3% not sure.

…

An August survey from Florida Atlantic University’s PolCom Lab shows Trump ahead 50% to 47%.

Another August survey from the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) found Trump was up 53% to 46% in a two-way race with Harris.

Given Florida’s extremely red tilt in recent years and everything that Ron DeSantis and state Republicans have done to make it easier for the party to win, Florida shouldn’t be as close as it looks.

State polls are notoriously flaky, so no one should ever put too much faith in a single survey, but when multiple polls start to show the same result, it is clear that there is a trend at work.

Kamala Harris brings out a different kind of voter than Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton. The Harris coalition looks more like the Obama coalition than either of the previous two Democratic nominees. Harris’s voters are younger, more diverse, and more female.

The polling models likely haven’t adjusted yet to capture the range of Harris’s support.

Polls have also shown that Donald Trump is struggling in deep-red Texas.

If Trump struggles to hold on to Texas and Florida, he will fare even worse in the battleground states.

The polls suggest that Trump’s support is there, but it is soft. VP Harris has supporters who seem to be more energetic and intense.

If Florida becomes a battleground, Democrats could be in really good shape in November.