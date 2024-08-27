The Supreme Court Can’t Save Trump From Jack Smith’s Revised Indictment

Special Counsel Jack Smith revised his indictment of former President Trump to comply with the conservative Supreme Court majority’s ruling on presidential immunity.

According to The New York Times:

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday issued a revised version of an indictment accusing former President Donald J. Trump of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, stripping out some charges in order to help it survive the Supreme Court’s recent ruling granting former presidents broad immunity for official acts in office.

…

Perhaps the most significant change between the 36-page superseding indictment and the original 45-page indictment was that Mr. Smith’s deputies removed all the allegations concerning Mr. Trump’s attempts to strong-arm the Justice Department into supporting his false claims that the election had been rigged against him.

The four counts that Trump is facing remained the same. The only adjustment made was to account for the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling when it came to pressuring the DOJ. The issues related to Trump’s pressuring of Mike Pence will be up to the court to decide.

Donald Trump has played his Supreme Court card, and the 1/6 charges are still in tact.

Trump will not be able to rely on the Supreme Court to make this case go away, and after Smith likely wins his appeal, the classified documents case will be back as well.

The ex-president’s only hope is to win back the White House and make the 1/6 case disappear because otherwise, Jack Smith has made his indictment comply with the Supreme Court.