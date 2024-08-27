Tim Walz Wins More Votes With Dad Advice On Maintaining Your Gutters

Gov. Tim Walz showed that he is more than vice presidential candidate. He also gave some top notch advice om gutter maintaince.

Walz was on the TikTok show Subway Takes and showed how relatable he is:

Tim Walz saying that he tries not to be judgmental but the condition of a home’s gutters says something about a person is the most dad thing in the entire world. It also very relatable.

The secret to the Harris-Walz rise in the polls is relatability. People can connect and relate to the Democratic ticket in a way that is impossible with Trump and Vance. It is especially impossible given that Trump considers his own supporters to be disgusting basement dwellers.

As a political scientist, I hate to be the one to have to tell Republicans this, but elections aren’t won based on who has the best policies. Elections are most often based on which candidate is more likable, relatable, and builds more trust along with an emotional connection with voters.

While JD Vance is getting mocked because most Americans can see that he is fake, Tim Walz is likely earning trust and votes because he is real, and that realness wins elections in November.