Pennsylvania Republican’s Failing Senate Campaign Gets Fact Checked By An Amusement Park

Dave McCormick’s US Senate campaign lied about the cost of a ticket to Hershey Park, and the amusement park fact-checked him.

The McCormick campaign tweeted:

It’s not just PA’s iconic foods. PA’s popular experiences like Hershey Park are up 50% for a day pass! pic.twitter.com/o9WPVRoHug — McCormick War Room (@TeamMcCormickPA) August 28, 2024

Hershey Park responded in a very nice, but firm way:

Not quite accurate – tickets are $49.99 5 years later — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) August 28, 2024

The park also explained why ticket prices have increased $10 over five years:

A summer ticket is $49.99 as is a Halloween ticket. In the past 5 years, we have added three new coaster experiences and a dark ride included with admission. We have a variety of offers on our website to offer value to our guests. — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) August 28, 2024

Republicans actually thought that they had a chance to beat Sen. Bob Casey by running a venture capitalist who lives in Connecticut. Currently, McCormick is faring even worse than the last out-of-state senate candidate that the Republican Party tried to import.

Dr. Oz at least ran close to John Fetterman in 2022. Even the Republican pollsters with their dubious partisan polls have McCormick trailing Casey. Objective polls show Casey leading in the neighborhood of double digits.

With the presidential race almost certain to be close in the Keystone State, McCormick is performing closer to the way other Republican candidates have run and lost in the state compared to Trump in 2016.

Dave McCormick’s campaign is going so badly that he is being fact checked by amusement parks, which perfectly sums up the state of the US Senate race in Pennsylvania.