Pennsylvania Republican’s Failing Senate Campaign Gets Fact Checked By An Amusement Park

Dave McCormick’s US Senate campaign lied about the cost of a ticket to Hershey Park, and the amusement park fact-checked him.

The McCormick campaign tweeted:

Hershey Park responded in a very nice, but firm way:

The park also explained why ticket prices have increased $10 over five years:

Republicans actually thought that they had a chance to beat Sen. Bob Casey by running a venture capitalist who lives in Connecticut. Currently, McCormick is faring even worse than the last out-of-state senate candidate that the Republican Party tried to import.

Dr. Oz at least ran close to John Fetterman in 2022. Even the Republican pollsters with their dubious partisan polls have McCormick trailing Casey. Objective polls show Casey leading in the neighborhood of double digits.

With the presidential race almost certain to be close in the Keystone State, McCormick is performing closer to the way other Republican candidates have run and lost in the state compared to Trump in 2016.

Dave McCormick’s campaign is going so badly that he is being fact checked by amusement parks, which perfectly sums up the state of the US Senate race in Pennsylvania.

