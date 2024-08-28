JD Vance Just Made Trump’s Arlington Cemetery Scandal Much Worse

JD Vance was asked in Erie, PA, about Trump’s illegal use of Arlington National Cemetery, and he responded by saying veterans don’t care and attacking Tim Walz.

Video:

JD Vance claims that veterans don’t care that Trump illegally used Arlington National Cemetery for a campaign photo-op and then tries to change the subject to Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/ZheEQfCr6h — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 28, 2024

Vance said when asked about the scandal:

The altercation at Arlington Cemetery is the media creating a story where I don’t really think there is one. There is a verifiable evidence that the campaign was allowed to have a photographer there. They were invited to have a photographer there. There is verifiable evidence that the families of these poor people who had their loved ones died three years ago at Abbey Road, excuse me, Abby Gate, those 13 Americans, a lot of them were there with the president.

He invited him to be there and support them. That is not an insult to the memories of their loved ones. They wanted Donald Trump there. Thank god we have a president that stands with our veterans instead of one that runs away from them. It is amazing to me that you have, apparently, somebody at Arlington Cemetery, some staff member had a little disagreement with somebody and the media has turned this into a national news story. You know what I think our veterans care more about? That Kamala Harris’s VP lied about his military service.

Arlington National Cemetery confirmed that Trump broke the law. Vance managed to confuse Abbey Road, where the Beatles recorded albums, and Abbey Gate, where 13 soldiers died while leaving Afghanistan. Those deaths were set into motion because of Trump’s deal with the Taliban that forced the US out of the country.

Veterans do care about Trump using the sacred ground of Arlington National Cemetery for a campaign stunt, because Trump has consistently disrespected veterans and those who have served and lost their lives.

JD Vance made things worse by trying to blame the media for a scandal that Trump created. Vance made sure that the Arlington story wouldn’t be going away any time soon.