Jim Jordan Abuses Subpoena Power To Help Trump Before Sentencing

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan subpoenaed the firm that Judge Merchan’s daughter works for even after being told she has nothing to do with Trump’s case.

Here is the post from the House Judiciary Committee:

Did Authentic Campaigns service Donald Trump’s political adversaries? If yes, whether it’s @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, or @RepAdamSchiff, then the owners and people who work at the company can’t have relatives serving as judges in cases against Donald Trump. Period. pic.twitter.com/UuaLjbFasa — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 16, 2024

According to NBC News’s Lisa Rubin, Jordan was already notified that there is nothing that would impact Trump’s case in Judge Merchan’s daughter’s employment, “The House Judiciary Committee has been told plainly that the digital strategy firm with which Judge Merchan’s daughter works has not done any work for the Biden or Harris campaigns this cycle and that she herself does not work with any relevant political clients. They’ve also been told about the death threats to her and the firm’s founder. Yet today, they subpoenaed the firm, as if it, as opposed to the committee or Trump himself, has engaged in misconduct.

Jim Jordan is abusing his power in an attempt to harass and intimidate the family of a sitting judge before he sentences Donald Trump for 34 felony convictions on September 18.

Jordan’s subpoena is a political tactic with no legitimate legislative purpose. Rep. Jordan is abusing his power in an attempt to taint the sentence of Donald Trump as political.

What Jordan can’t change with his stunt is the that Trump’s sentencing is going to remind people of the chaos, drama, and criminality that would accompany a return of Donald Trump to the White House.

Jim Jordan has consistently abused his power as House Judiciary Committee chair to meddle in Trump’s criminal cases and he is still doing it as the ex-president is about to be sentenced.