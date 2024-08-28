Tim Walz Wrecks Trump And Vance While Speaking To Firefighters Union

Tim Walz told union firefighters the facts about what Trump and JD Vance think of workers during a speech in Boston.

Video clip:

Tim Walz tells the firefighters union about Trump and Vance, “The only thing these guys know about working people is how to take advantage of them, how to not pay them. every single chance they’ve gotten. They’ve waged a war on workers and their ability to collectively bargain.” pic.twitter.com/uSRWbXegTn — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 28, 2024

Walz said:



Minnesota is one of the best states for workers in the nation. And guess what? It’s one of the best states for business. You don’t have to choose between protecting workers and protecting business. They go hand in hand.

That’s the vice president’s and my vision for the entire country. Donald Trump and J. D. Vance have something a little different in mind. The only thing these guys know about working people is how to take advantage of them and how to not pay them. Every single chance they’ve gotten, they’ve waged a war on workers and their ability to collectively bargain.

When it comes to so-called right-to-work laws that deprive unions of the funds they need, Donald Trump has said he supports the right to work 100%. Everybody in this room knows the right to work means the right to work for less, the right to work more dangerously, and the right to work for no pensions. It doesn’t mean the ability to collectively bargain to fight with the dignity that work brings to each and every one of us.

Look, I’ll keep saying it. Words are cheap. Actions are all you should care about. Make sure you’re counting on what was delivered. When Donald Trump was president, he blocked overtime benefits for millions of workers, opposed efforts to raise the minimum wage, and even proposed slashing budgets for federal fire service programs.

Those are just simply facts.

Donald Trump wants to pretend that he is good for workers, but he and his venture capitalist running mate, but as president Trump’s administration was one of the most hostile toward workers and their rights in modern American history.

It is important for the Democratic ticket to have an actual former union member who can talk to union workers as a brother who understands the struggle of labor. Donald Trump was born rich and worked for his father’s business. He has never spent a day in his life working for someone who didn’t have his last name, and Trump revels in union busting and worker intimidation .

Joe Biden has been one of the most pro-union presidents in American history, and if Kamala Harris wins the resurgence of the American labor movement will have the conditions to continue.