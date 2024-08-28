Trump Illegally Used Arlington National Cemetery For Photo-Op

Arlington National Cemetery has confirmed that Trump’s campaign illegally used the location to stage a campaign photo op.

The cemetery released a statement after reports that an Arlington official got into a confrontation with two members of the Trump campaign as the official tried to stop the campaign event.

In a statement to NPR, Arlington National Cemetery said it “can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed.”

Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign,” according to the statement. “Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants.”

Trump illegally used a national cemetery for a campaign stunt where he then posed with a gravesite and gave a thumbs up. Later in the same day, the ex-president appeared to admit calling fallen troops suckers and losers.

The lawlessness , entitlement, and disrespect never end when it comes to the Trump campaign. Given that the conservative Supreme Court majority has ruled that anything a president deems an official act is above the law, the Trump campaign’s behavior at Arlington is just a tiny sample of what he and a potential successor Trump administration would do as president.

Donald Trump doesn’t respect veterans, fallen troops, the law, and the American people.