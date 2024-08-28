Trump Illegally Used Arlington National Cemetery For Photo-Op

Arlington National Cemetery has confirmed that Trump’s campaign illegally used the location to stage a campaign photo op.
The cemetery released a statement after reports that an Arlington official got into a confrontation with two members of the Trump campaign as the official tried to stop the campaign event.
In a statement to NPR, Arlington National Cemetery said it “can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed.”
Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign,” according to the statement. “Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants.”
Trump illegally used a national cemetery for a campaign stunt where he then posed with a gravesite and gave a thumbs up. Later in the same day, the ex-president appeared to admit calling fallen troops suckers and losers.
The lawlessness, entitlement, and disrespect never end when it comes to the Trump campaign. Given that the conservative Supreme Court majority has ruled that anything a president deems an official act is above the law, the Trump campaign’s behavior at Arlington is just a tiny sample of what he and a potential successor Trump administration would do as president.
Donald Trump doesn’t respect veterans, fallen troops, the law, and the American people.
