Trump Was Warned Not To Take Photos At Arlington

Donald Trump was warned before the altercation that he and his campaign were prohibited from taking pictures at Arlington National Cemetery.

The AP reported:

The defense official told the AP that the Trump campaign was warned about not taking photographs in Section 60 before their arrival and the altercation. Trump was at Arlington on Monday at the invitation of some of the families of the 13 service members who were killed in the Kabul airport bombing exactly three years prior.

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, confirmed that the altercation took place at Arlington but also claimed that veterans don’t care.

The Republican nominee for president broke the law , and the picture that is emerging is of an ex-president and a campaign who are desperate for something to get momentum away from Democratic nominee VP Kamala Harris so they barged into Arlington, got physical with staff who tried to stop them, and held their campaign photo op in violation of federal.

Trump has already used the video and photos in campaign materials and for fundraising.

It is on brand for a candidate who has been convicted of 34 felonies to commit another violation of the law to help his presidential campaign. Trump continues to show voters who he is and why he definitely should not be elected to an office where he will have virtually unlimited immunity.