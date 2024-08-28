Video Destroys Trump’s Lie About 1/6 Response

Newly released video confirms that Trump has been lying on the campaign trail about his response to the 1/6 attack.

Trump waited three hours to respond to the 1/6 attack:

NEW videos released by US House panel show Nancy Pelosi responding to Jan 6 attack. She talks impeachment of Trump and calls him “domestic enemy” Video underscores what House Jan 6 Committee found: Trump waited 3 hours before responding to his supporters who attacked police pic.twitter.com/EIOolRPPrD — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 28, 2024

Scott McFarlane of CBS News reported:

Nancy Pelosi is heard talking about the prompt impeachment of Donald Trump and saying he must pay a price for January 6th. And at one point in the video, she’s heard calling him a domestic enemy in the White House and encouraging the invocation of the 25th Amendment to remove him.

She’s also heard blasting some of the Capitol security officials who’d be out of their jobs hours after the January 6th attack. But all of this puts in context. But the House January 6th Select Committee found two years ago that it was Trump who waited three hours before urging his supporters who were attacking police to leave that day.

Pelosi is heard on the video asking why the National Guard wasn’t already at the Capitol. Pelosi also says that members of Congress kept asking if the Capitol was fully prepared for what might happen.

Only one person could have deployed the National Guard to the Capitol on 1/6/2021, and that was Donald Trump. So when the ex-president claims that the lack of security on 1/6 was Speaker Pelosi’s fault, he’s lying.

Trump has been claiming in his stump speech for years that the lack of security at the Capitol was Pelosi’s fault, but the video tells a different story and confirms what the 1/6 Committee found. It was Donald Trump who sat around and did nothing while the Capitol was attacked. It was Donald Trump who incited and supported an insurrection, and it is Donald Trump who can never be allowed in the Oval Office again.