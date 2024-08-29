Hispanic And Black Voters Flee Trump As Kamala Harris Pulls Ahead

Kamala Harris has pulled ahead of Donald Trump by five points as shifts in Hispanic and Black voters fuel her lead.

USA Today reported on the new USA Today/Suffolk University Poll:

Democrat Kamala Harris has surged ahead of Republican Donald Trump, 48%-43%, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll found.

…

Voters 18 to 34 years old moved from supporting Trump by 11 points to supporting Harris by 13 points, 49%-36%.

Hispanics, a group the Republican campaign has been cultivating, moved from supporting Trump by 2 points to supporting Harris by 16 points, 53%-37%.

Black voters, traditionally one of the most overwhelmingly Democratic groups, moved from supporting Biden by 47 points to supporting Harris by 64 points, 76%-12%.

Lower-income voters now support Harris 58%-35%. She has emphasized her commitment to creating an “opportunity economy” that makes housing more affordable and tackles price-gouging on food, although she hasn’t released detailed policy plans.

Trump’s support with black voters was a polling mirage. The ex-president’s improved numbers with black voters were more about apathy towards Biden than support for Donald Trump. Now that black voters feel like they have a candidate they can be excited about, the polling has shifted to where it has traditionally been.

Republicans have spent years trying to improve their support with Hispanic voters, so the Harris rise with this voting demographic has got to be disappointing for the GOP. If Trump’s support with Hispanic voters erodes any further, he will find himself trailing the national popular by even larger margins, and it will suggest a struggle for Republicans in key swing states.

In the bigger picture, Kamala Harris has not only restored Democratic advantages. The Vice President is also building on them.

Trump and his party hope for a Harris stumble in her CNN interview on Thursday evening with Dana Bash. If Harris sails through the interview, the next and maybe last chance for Trump to halt Harris’s momentum will come at the presidential debate on September 10.

