Isaac Hayes Estate Confirms Trump Committed Hundreds Of Copyright Violations

The estate of Isaac Hayes received confirmation on Thursday that Donald Trump, the Republican Party, the NRA and other did not have a license to use the song Hold On I’m Coming at rallies.

Isaac Hayes III posted, “Today we received confirmation from @BMI in writing from their lawyers that @realDonaldTrump, The @NRA, @TurningPointUSA and The @GOP DO NOT and HAVE NOT had a Political Use License to play “Hold On I’m Coming” for quite some time. We look forward to our day in court with our attorney @jameslwalkeresq next week.”

The estate of Isaac Hayes is suing Trump and his Republican allies for violations of their copyright. When Trump was asked to stop using the song, or to buy a license, he ignored the request.

The Hayes estate has been granted an emergency civil hearing in federal court due to the ongoing and extreme copyright violations that have taken place.

This lawsuit could cost Trump millions of dollars and it was avoidable if Trump would have respected the work and legal rights of others.

It might seem like a copyright case has nothing to do with the presidency, but the presidency takes on the character of the person who occupies it. A president who doesn’t respect the rights of a musician and the value of their work will not respect your rights and the value of your work.

Trump keeps making his problems worse by acting like he is above the law, and this time, it could cost him millions of dollars.