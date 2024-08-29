JD Vance gets booed by firefighters

JD Vance Gets Loudly Booed By Firefighters Union That Cheered Tim Walz

JD Vance was met with boos in Boston as he spoke to the same firefighters union that cheered Tim Walz the day before.

Video:

Vance acknowledged the boos by saying that there were some haters there. It will come as a surprise to no one that Vance was awkward during this speech and came off as somebody who not only could not relate to firefighters, but who also has never seen a firefighter at the movies or on TV.

Compare the reception that Vance got with the applause given to Tim Walz when he addressed the same gathering a day earlier:

Remember, JD Vance is Trump’s candidate to appeal to blue collar workers and union members, because he is a fake hillbilly from a steel town in Ohio. People compare Vance to Sarah Palin, but I’m not sure that’s fair to Sarah Palin. Palin had been at least elected governor of her state, and for all of her faults, she did appeal to the segment of the Republican Party that eventually took over the GOP.

Vance is a weird political opportunist who was propped up by an even weirder tech billionaire.

People know inauthentic when they see it, and many voters are seeing through JD Vance.

