Kamala Harris Was Nearly Flawless On CNN As Trump’s Hopes Fade

Donald Trump was hoping that VP Kamala Harris would stumble in her first national TV interview as the Democratic nominee. Instead, she was flawless.

When Trump was asked about lowering grocery prices at a town hall in Wisconsin, he rambled about wind power and fossil fuels. In contrast, Kamala Harris laid out specific policy proposals:

Kamala Harris nails the question about costs and lays out specific policies she would use to lower prices. When Trump was asked the same question at a town hall tonight in Wisconsin, he had nothing. pic.twitter.com/eUjiUVo77t — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2024

Harris was asked the fracking question and pointed out that she cast the tiebreaking vote to increase fracking leases:

Harris gets the fracking question and answers, “I cast the tie-breaking vote that actually increased leases for fracking as vice president. So I’m very clear about where I stand.” pic.twitter.com/qyHJ5mWFBZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2024

What really made the contrast between the two campaigns stand out was how Harris and Walz talked about family:

You’ll never see Donald Trump talk about family in the way that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz did, and that is a key difference in this election. pic.twitter.com/5x2WFcKImA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2024

CNN’s Dana Bash was a good choice to do this interview. She would not be viewed as partisan. She asked questions that were based on the criticisms that Republicans have made, and most importantly, she allowed Harris to answer. There were no interruptions or look at me moments. Bash understood the assignment and allowed Harris and Walz to talk to voters and address the criticisms that have been raised.

Vice President Harris has done a lot interviews in the last nearly four years. Her comfort with the format with obvious.

Gov. Walz has done fewer national interviews, but he came off very well.

Trump had been posting on Truth Social a hope that Kamala Harris would fail.

She didn’t. In fact, the CNN interview made her look even more presidential.

To talk to us and get more posts like this, join us on Reddit.