Speaker Mike Johnson Helped Trump Break The Law

Trump was struggling to get into Arlington National Cemetery until Speaker of the House Mike Johnson intervened to get Trump in for his illegal campaign stunt.

Via The Daily Caller:

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson had to intervene to get former President Donald Trump into Arlington National Cemetery for the third anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal with Gold Star families, a family told the Daily Caller.

…

“I immediately asked what I could do to help and reached out to Speaker Johnson to see what he could do. Thankfully, Speaker Johnson and his team acted quickly and were able to get the situation resolved. But something like this should never have happened. Gold Star families have already suffered enough,” (House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Michael) McCaul told the Caller.

Speaker Johnson helped Trump disrespect those who had made the greatest sacrifice for their country and break the law by using a national cemetery and the graves of the fallen as campaign props. The fact that the Trump campaign fought so hard for this illegal stunt suggests that they thought this was going to get them lots of national media attention and flip the script for their struggling campaign.

The illegal act got them attention, but not in the way that they were expected. The backlash is growing from veterans and families who have loved ones buried at Arlington.

Trump’s campaign continues to flounder, and the ex-president’s running mate, JD Vance, only made the scandal worse when he spoke about it.

One of the big issues that Donald Trump is having with his current campaign is that it isn’t 2016 anymore. Stunts that used to be considered shocking and would generate attention aren’t working. For many, Trump and his actions aren’t viewed as breaking the mold but as the criminal acts of a convicted felon who is desperate to return to power.

To talk to us and get more posts like this, join us on Reddit.