Trump and Tulsi Gabbard Hold A Totally Bonkers Town Hall In Wisconsin

Donald Trump participated in a town hall moderated by Tulsi Gabbard and it was as off the rails as you would think.

Trump was asked about his plan to lower grocery prices and he talked about wind power:

Trump is asked what his plan is to lower grocery prices and he starts talking about wind power, so Trump has no plan to lower grocery prices. pic.twitter.com/aWKIouP7qt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2024

Trump was asked about immigration and he claimed that 107% of jobs created by Biden and Harris went to illegal immigrants:

Trump goes off the rails and claims 107% of the jobs Biden/Harris created were taken by illegal immigrants, “I don’t know if you heard the latest statistic that of the jobs these people created, which is very little, every single job was taken about 107% by illegal immigrants.” pic.twitter.com/bvEbeLwz4Y — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2024

Trump falsely claimed that the government will pay for all IVF treatments if he’s elected:

Trump goes off the rails and claims 107% of the jobs Biden/Harris created were taken by illegal immigrants, “I don’t know if you heard the latest statistic that of the jobs these people created, which is very little, every single job was taken about 107% by illegal immigrants.” pic.twitter.com/bvEbeLwz4Y — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2024

Trump claims that Minnesota doesn’t like Tim Walz , so he could win Minnesota:

Trump is living in some weird, delusional place where he thinks he can win Minnesota because he claims the state isn’t digging Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/KJ8lq8IXre — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2024

This town hall, which I assume was intended to get Trump around his supporters to make it look like he answered questions and could be around his supporters whom he called basement dwellers.

Donald Trump didn’t actually answer the questions. He meandered, and changed the subject. Trump also told lots of outrageous lies, and made insane promises. The biggest takeaway from the town hall was that Donald Trump has no plan. Trump’s playbook is Project 2025.

Trump has no core values of his own and his going to do whatever the authors of Project 2025 tell him to do.

The town hall showed how out of touch and bonkers Trump and his vision for the country are.

This is not a candidate with the sort of stability or even grasp of reality that belongs in the White House.

To talk to us and get more posts like this, join us on Reddit.