Trump’s Illegal Arlington Cemetery Stunt Is Backfiring

The backlash is growing to Donald Trump’s illegal campaign stunt is growing as one family has now expressed their displeasure with Trump’s disrespect.

The New York Times reported:

The family of a Green Beret who died by suicide after serving eight combat tours and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery expressed concern on Wednesday that Donald J. Trump ’s campaign had filmed his gravesite without permission as Mr. Trump stood in an area where campaign photography isn’t allowed.

…

In a statement from Sergeant Marckesano’s relatives after being contacted by The New York Times, his sister, Michele, said, “We fully support Staff Sergeant Darin Hoover’s family and the other families in their quest for answers and accountability regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal and the tragedy at Abbey Gate.”

“However,” she added, “according to our conversation with Arlington National Cemetery, the Trump campaign staffers did not adhere to the rules that were set in place for this visit to Staff Sergeant Hoover’s gravesite in Section 60, which lays directly next to my brother’s grave.”

Other vets are taking to social media to condemn Trump:

Veterans are overwhelmingly condemning Trump for his smiling, thumbs-up photo op at Arlington National Cemetery as one of the most disgusting and despicable things he’s ever done — and that’s saying something. 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/0ACZ0P8xmd — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 28, 2024

The Trump campaign thought that they had pulled off a stunt that would make people forget about the ex-president’s statements about the troops being suckers and losers, but instead of boosting his campaign, Trump has caused a scandal that has lasted for days.

The scandal also shows Trump’s lack of respect and understanding of the troops and their sacrifices.

The stunt is backfiring and causing more criticism against Trump. The Republican ticket is trying to get momentum away from Vice President Kamala Harris , but these self-inflicted strategic wounds should remind voters of Donald Trump’s callous and selfish decision-making.