What Kamala Harris Brought To Savannah, GA Should Have Trump Scared

There was an energy and a message at the Kamala Harris rally in Savannah, Georgia that should worry Donald Trump.

Harris said she came from middle class and created a powerful contrast with Trump:

This contrast from Kamala Harris is powerful, "And unlike Donald Trump, I will always put the middle class, working class families first. Always. I come from the middle class. I know what I'm talking about." pic.twitter.com/q7yra97eW3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 29, 2024

The Vice President talked about the election in terms of freedom, “In addition to the fight for the fundamental freedom to make decisions about one’s own body, I have been traveling our country, and the people of Georgia know what I know. There is a full-on assault on hard-fought, hard-won freedoms and rights.”

Video:

Kamala Harris, "In addition to the fight for the fundamental freedom to make decisions about one's own body, I have been traveling our country, and the people of Georgia know what I know. There is a full-on assault on hard-fought, hard-won freedoms and rights." pic.twitter.com/kLN7iHPPrN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 29, 2024

The moment that should scare the Trump campaign claim as Harris was moving toward the close of her remarks and said:

We love our country. And we know the privilege and pride, the privilege and pride that comes with being American. And I do believe it is the highest form of patriotism to fight for the ideals of our country. That is how we realize the promise of America.

Georgia, for past two elected cycles — election cycles, voters in this very state, you who are here have delivered. You sent two extraordinary senators to Washington, D.C., you sent President Biden and me to the White House. You showed up, you knocked on doors, you Ed folks to vote, and you made it happen. You did that. You did that. So now we are asking you to do it again. Do it again. Let’s do it again.



Trump’s speeches are always full of the words I and me. Look at how many times Kamala Harris used you in the paragraphs above. Her campaign isn’t about her. It’s about you. The thing that Donald Trump can’t overcome is that he is incapable of seeing other people.

Trump’s campaigns will always be about himself. Kamala Harris is talking about you, and this fundamental difference could cost Republicans the election.

