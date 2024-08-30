Jack White Is Suing Donald Trump For Illegally Using His Music

In a statement Jack White told Trump that a lawsuit is coming for Trump’s illegal use of his song “Seven Nation Army.”

White posted on Instagram, “Oh….Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin. And as long as I’m here, a double fuck you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.”

Here is the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

We can add Jack White to the list of musicians that now totals over 30, who have either told Trump not to use their music, or like the estates of Isaac Hayes and Tom Petty, suing Donald Trump for copyright infringement.

Some artists don’t want their music used in any political campaign, while others like Beyonce and Neil Young will give special permission for candidates that they support to use their music. However, political campaigns, just like everyone else have to purchase a license to use music at their rallies or events.

Donald Trump has been stealing the music of artists like the Rolling Stones and ABBA for years. Trump even stole from Beyonce after Kamala Harris adopted, with permission, Beyonce’s song Freedom as her campaign slogan.

No one likes being robbed, and what Trump is doing is stealing from artists who depend on their work to make a living. Since Trump doesn’t respect the law, the only way to get him to stop stealing is to sue him.