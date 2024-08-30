Jim Jordan To Waste Taxpayer Money Investigating Kamala Harris

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan is taking the committee to California to investigate Kamala Harris and immigration.

CNN’s Melanie Zardona posted:

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a field hearing in California next week on the “Biden-Harris Border Crisis: California Perspectives” — going after Harris in home state, in the latest effort by the GOP to adjust to the new Dem presidential ticket.

Jim Jordan has been getting desperate lately. First, he went after the daughter of the judge who will be sentencing Donald Trump in just a few weeks, and now he is wasting taxpayer money to pack up the House Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing in Kamala Harris’s home state about immigration.

Republicans continue to flail and try to find a way to define Vice President Harris.

Jim Jordan’s efforts to help Trump with roadshow hearings have failed in the past. Jim Jordan’s hearing that was supposed to intimidate Alvin Bragg was such an obvious political stunt that it is most remembered for C-SPAN refusing to televise it

Rep. Jordan is doing everything that he can think of to abuse his power and help Donald Trump. Jordan is also showing why he and Republicans should not be in the House majority.

Instead of working for the American people, Jim Jordan is working for Donald Trump.