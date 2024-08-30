Ruby Freeman And Shaye Moss Move To Seize Rudy Giuliani’s Assets

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss want their money from Rudy Giuliani, so they have moved to seize his assets.

Freeman and Moss want to be paid:

The two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation verdict against Rudy Giuliani sued him on Friday to seize his assets — including cash, jewelry, and his Upper East Side apartment — and to put him into receivership to take his Palm Beach condominium.

The move by the two Georgia women, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, comes in the wake of a judge’s dismissal of Giuliani’s bankruptcy case, a decision that allowed the women, two of his biggest creditors, to begin pursuing his assets.

Giuliani has refused to pay the two women and has tried various legal steps to delay payment. Giuliani owes Freeman and Moss $148 million after he was found to have defamed them with 2020 election lies and conspiracies.

Rudy Giuliani has been drowning in debt since he decided that it would be a good idea to commit crimes and defame innocent people while trying to keep Trump in the White House after the now ex-president lost the 2020 election.

However, Giuliani’s court filings still claim that he has millions of dollars in assets. Trump’s former lawyer doesn’t have the cash to pay what he owes the two Georgia women, but they could both probably become millionaires or close to it by seizing and selling his assets.

Moss and Freeman aren’t interested in a symbolic victory. They want their money and are taking Rudy Giuliani to court to get some of it.