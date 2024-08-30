Trump Melts Down Over Kamala Harris’s CNN Interview

In Johnstown, PA, Donald Trump was very unhappy that Kamala Harris had a successful interview on CNN.

Video:

Trump was really upset by Kamala Harris’s CNN interview. Although, he wasn’t upset enough to do one of his own. Trump also kept digging the hole deeper by doubling down on personal attacks. pic.twitter.com/xQtH5RInkf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 30, 2024

Trump said, “What is Kamala who’s a total lightweight? Did you see her on television last night? This is going to be the president this is going to be the president of our country. I don’t think so. Sitting propped up in a desk with this guy, this is Tampon Tim tampon and that’s. The first interview she’s done in…no one has ever seen anything like it.”

The sexism oozes out of Trump’s mouth. This is the same playbook that Trump used against Hillary Clinton in 2016. The woman is always weak, no matter how qualified, intelligent, or strong she is. In his own mind, Trump is always strong no matter how soft, incoherent, and mentally failing he becomes.

Trump was so upset about Kamala Harris doing well in her CNN interview Donthat he complained and attacked. The one thing that he didn’t do was offer to sit down with Dana Bash for an interview of his own.

Donald Trump made these comments about interviews as his interview schedule has been full of right wing podcasters and Fox News personalities. Trump has done one mainstream interview and that was taped with Kristen Welker on Meet The Press. He did a town hall with Kaitlin Collins on CNN, and that has been it.

The ex-president knows that he is losing, and all he can do is sit on the sidelines and root for Kamala Harris to fail, which is the weakest position of all.

