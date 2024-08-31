Trump Spends Saturday Ranting About Smelling Marijuana

Donald Trump spent his Saturday talking about marijuana and how personal use should be allowed, but it should be illegal to smell it in public.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

As everyone knows, I was, and will be again, the most respected LAW & ORDER President in U.S. History. We will take our streets back by being tough & smart on violent, & all other types, of Crime. In Florida, like so many other States that have already given their approval, personal amounts of marijuana will be legalized for adults with Amendment 3. Whether people like it or not, this will happen through the approval of the Voters, so it should be done correctly.

We need the State Legislature to responsibly create laws that prohibit the use of it in public spaces, so we do not smell marijuana everywhere we go, like we do in many of the Democrat run Cities. At the same time, someone should not be a criminal in Florida, when this is legal in so many other States. We do not need to ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them, and no one should grieve a loved one because they died from fentanyl laced marijuana. We will make America SAFE again!

Trump is saying that pot should be legal for personal use, but he doesn’t want to have to smell it in public, so using marijuana in public should be illegal.

Never let it be said that Donald Trump doesn’t have his finger on the pulse of America.

The burning hot-button issue, according to Trump, is that people don’t want to smell pot in public, so that needs to be made illegal so that America is safe again.

What is Trump talking about?

He is sort of talking about decriminalizing marijuana possession for personal use, but then he seems to have gotten afraid of looking too soft on crime so he adds something about new laws to prevent people from smoking pot in public because he doesn’t like the smell.

Trump is all over the place and making no sense, and this is not the top issue on the minds of voters, but that doesn’t seem to matter to the ex-president who is unable to keep it together and showing his true rambling self on social media.