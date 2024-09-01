JD Vance Might Lose Michigan For Trump

JD Vance was put on Trump’s ticket to help in the blue wall states, but a new Michigan poll shows that Vance is much less popular than Tim Walz and could cost Trump the state.

The Detroit Free Press reported on their poll:

Overall, 28% said Harris’ selection of Walz made them more likely to vote for her, compared with 15% who said it made them less likely to do so and 55% who said it had no influence. Asked whether Trump’s selection of Vance made them more likely to back Trump , 14% said it did so, with 19% saying it made their backing of him less likely and 65% saying it had no bearing on their decision.

…

Just 28% of Trump’s voters said the selection of Vance, a Marine veteran, lawyer and author of a memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” made them more likely to vote for the former president. Three percent said it made them less likely to vote for Trump. Sixty-seven percent said it had no influence at all.

Undecided voters appeared to like Walz more as well: While 8% said Trump’s selection of Vance made them more likely to vote for him, 27% said Harris’ selection of Walz made them more likely to pick her.

Those are big spreads for the impact of the VP nominee in what should be a close election result in Michigan. Vance is clearly not helping Trump, and he might be doing harm to the ticket with undecided voters.

It is clear that Harris made a better pick with Walz than Trump did with Vance.

JD Vance was picked to help Trump run up the score with Republican voters. When the election changed after Kamala Harris entered the race, Trump was stuck with a running mate that seemed to have negative appeal and repel swing voters.

Michigan is a close state, and a point or two in the electorate’s feelings can decide the outcome.

JD Vance isn’t helping Trump and may cost Republicans the state of Michigan.