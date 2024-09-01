Trump Throws Military Families Who Invited Him To Arlington Under The Bus In Sunday Meltdown

Trump claimed that the families invited him to Arlington National Cemetery and wanted it filmed at their request, not his.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I want to thank the families of our Great Warriors who have been lost to us for the way they came together as one, and thanked me for attending, at their request, the Celebration of their wonderful family members who, because of the Incompetence of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, are no longer with us. Thank you for saying you wanted me to stand with you at Arlington National Ceremony, and take pictures, that it was your request, not mine, but it was my Great Honor to do so. I WILL NEVER FORGET! Lightweight V.P. Kamala Harris tried turning it around, because they weren’t there, have never spoken to the families, and have no intention to do so. In Afghanistan, you don’t take the Soldiers out first, you take the Soldiers out last. This would be Military 101, the most basic, and the “leaders” of that Disaster should be immediately fired. We have FOOLS in the White House, and now, they are trying to solve the Hostage Crisis in Israel. Guess how that’s going to turn out?

Nothing that Trump has tried to make his self-inflicted Arlington scandal go away. Trump trotted out Tulsi Gabbard on CNN. The ex-president has tried numerous statements and excuses. He released a video from the families who invited him attacking VP Kamala Harris, but the one thing that he has not released is any proof that he did not break the law and had permission to hold an illegal political stunt at a national cemetery.

Trump created his mess by breaking the law with his campaign event at Arlington. It was only a matter of time before he threw the families that invited him under the bus and blamed them for his campaign event.

It has been a week, and the ex-president’s Arlington scandal was discussed on the Sunday shows.

In a compressed campaign like the current presidential election, unforced errors can cause an election to be lost.

Donald Trump broke the law and has no clue how to escape the fallout.

