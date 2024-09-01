Tulsi Gabbard Tried To Clean Up Trump’s Arlington Scandal And It Didn’t Go Great

Trump put Tulsi Gabbard on CNN to clean up the aftermath of his Arlington National Cemetery scandal, and there were some problems.

Video:

Dana Bash presses Tulsi Gabbard on Trump’s illegal campaign event at Arlington National Cemetery, and Gabbard doesn’t offer any proof that Trump didn’t break the law. pic.twitter.com/oK0OGIVL5S — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 1, 2024

Transcript via CNN:



BASH: Yes, three years ago.

The question is about the federal law and Arlington’s rules that prohibit partisan or political activities at national cemeteries. And the military and also other members of other families who are buried right near there are upset about the campaign filming it and posting the video online.

Do you believe that was appropriate?

GABBARD: I checked with the campaign on this question, and they have exchanges with the officials at Arlington Cemetery. They were approved to bring a camera there to document this historic and momentous day that should not be forgotten by any American.

And to have a former president there and joining these Gold Star families, I know President Trump wanted to share that with others, especially given the fact that President Biden and Harris, I heard, were invited by some of these family members. They not only didn’t come. They didn’t even respond to that invitation.

And now to have Kamala Harris put this statement out yesterday saying that she stands with these families, she stands with the military and with veterans, you only have to look at the response that came from the Gold Star families of these 13 service members of how offended they were by that statement, given she has not made any effort, not on that third anniversary or any other time, to call them directly to offer her condolences and even apologies for their decisions that led to the loss of their loved ones.

BASH: Do you think that the campaign will release that communication that you’re talking about? Because the Army is saying…

GABBARD: I thought they already had. But…

BASH: … very clearly, very clearly that was — that they broke the rules, because it was clearly put out online pictures, video meant as a part of his campaign.

GABBARD: I thought they already had. I was informed that they had come to an agreement, they could bring a camera there. And as far as I know, in the public statements I have seen from the Army is that the matter is closed.

BASH: I think the matter is closed about the altercation, alleged altercation, which you didn’t see, but I’m not sure it’s closed with the idea that they seem to have broken the rules and perhaps even federal law by putting out the campaign video.

Tulsi Gabbard wasn’t helping, although she did repeat the Trump lie that Biden and Harris wouldn’t show up at the event. The reason why Biden and Harris didn’t attend was because it was a Trump campaign event.

Gabbard couldn’t defend what Trump did . She offered no proof that Trump had permission to film a campaign ad at Arlington.

Trump thought that he was resetting the election narrative and boosting his campaign, but what he did was create a new scandal for himself. The whole stunt which was designed to make Trump look like a troops supporting patriot has backfired and demonstrated Trump’s disrespect for the troops, the fallen, and the law.