Glenn Youngkin Gets Booed and Drowned Out with ‘We’re Not Going Back!’ While Stumping for Trump

Yikes. Things aren’t going so well for Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, as he was out stumping for fellow Republican culture war populist Donald Trump on Labor Day, only to be drowned out with boos and with chants of the 2024 Democratic Party mantra, “We’re not going back!”

“Buena Vista, Virginia is the kind of place that hasn’t always had a strong Democratic presence in election season — but at today’s Labor Day parade, it was different. Watch as Glenn Youngkin, stumping for Trump , gets booed and drowned out with chants of ‘We’re not going back!’,” Virginia for Harris comms guy Aaron Fritschner shared on Twitter.

(Note: Watch all three videos, the first one just sets the stage for what’s to come.)

Buena Vista, Virginia is the kind of place that hasn’t always had a strong Democratic presence in election season — but at today’s Labor Day parade, it was different. Watch as Glenn Youngkin, stumping for Trump, gets booed and drowned out with chants of “We’re not going back!” pic.twitter.com/g8muocZRpk — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) September 2, 2024

Governor Youngkin got disturbed and told the protesters that they should move to the other side because this was the “Right” side. They responded by chanting, “USA! USA! USA!”

I don’t think there is a better way to celebrate Labor Day than watching Glenn Youngkin, the Great Republican Hope Turned Tepid Thing, upon whom they’ve heaped their post-Trump dreams, getting drowned out with “We’re not going back!” and “USA! USA! USA!”

The Democrats have become the party of loud patriotism based on serious national security policy (as opposed to nationalism) and insistence on personal freedoms — which is another way of saying, this change has thrown Republicans off their game. Republicans are used to owning the flag, being the loudest people in any space, and drowning out Democrats just by wearing tea bags on their head.

Not anymore, apparently. Republicans are being squeezed into their smaller pro-authoritarian, anti-freedom tent by the energetic joy being evinced on the other side at almost every turn in the last month.

Make sure you and your loved ones (and everyone else you know) are registered to vote at Vote.Org.