Kamala Harris Destroys Trump In Detroit On Labor Day

Vice President Kamala Harris held a rocking Detroit event where she took apart Trump for being an enemy of workers and labor.

Watch the speech:

Kamala Harris just gave a barn burner of a Labor Day speech in Detroit. At one point, the crowd was chanting, “Trump’s a scab.” pic.twitter.com/OeYgc0PRzO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 2, 2024

Harris said in part:

So this election, this election and our fight is a fight for the promise of America. A promise, and ours is a fight for the promise, the promise of America, a promise of freedom, of opportunity and justice, not just for some, but for all.

But what we know is as we fight to move our nation forward, Donald Trump Intense to pull us back to the past. But we’re not going back. We are not going back! And, and we know, we know what that would look like, right? So, intense to pull us back, including back to a time before workers have the freedom to organize. As president, we will always remember Donald Trump blocked overtime benefits from millions of workers, and opposed efforts to raise the minimum wage. He appointed union busters to the National Labor Relations Board, supported so called right to work law.

And if here’s the thing, here’s the thing. We have a choice here, right? And we’re not going back because we also know that if Donald Trump were reelected, He intends to give tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations. He intends to cut Social Security and Medicare. He wants to impose what, in effect, is a national sales tax on everyday products and basic necessities that will cost, and economists have said this, that will cost a typical American family almost $4, 000 a year.

He wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act. And take us back to a time in our country which most of us remember when insurance companies, you remember, had the power to deny people coverage based on a pre existing condition. Remember that? Deny people, children with asthma, a survivor of breast cancer, a grandparent with diabetes.

Look, America has tried those failed policies before. And they are failed policies. And we are not going back. And we are not going back. We are not going back. And instead, and instead, we fight For a future, a future where no person has to go broke just because they got sick.

Trump isn’t even pretending to care about workers anymore. He won’t leave his club to fake that he cares. While Trump was off the campaign trail, the vice president was meeting with voters and earning more votes in a critical swing state.

Harris destroyed Trump’s self-created myth that he is good for workers.

Kamala Harris is the person with the real record of accomplishment for workers.

The VP is firing up voters while Trump is sitting at home.

To join the conversation and tell us what you think of this story, join us on Reddit.