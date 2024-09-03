Investigation Launched Into Egypt’s Alleged $10 Million Trump Bribe

House Democrats have launched an investigation into allegations that Egypt gave a $10 million cash bribe to Donald Trump.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and Rep. Robert Garcia, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs wrote to Donald Trump and requested:

For the past 20 months, this Committee has purportedly been “investigating foreign nationals’ attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials’ family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions.”24 The serious and specific allegations raised by the Washington Post’s report—both that you received a $10 million cash bribe from Egypt’s President and that your political appointees at the DOJ blocked an ongoing investigation into this potential bribe—now compel our Committee to seek more information to clear this matter up. As then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared in August 2023, at the start of the impeachment investigation that totally and thoroughly exonerated President Biden of any wrongdoing, “I think this President would want to clear [his] name rather rapidly.”

We are sure you too would be eager to rebut these claims of outrageous corruption.

In that spirit, Mr. Trump, we ask you to cooperate with this Committee’s investigation by providing by September 17, 2024, fulsome and transparent responses to the inquiries below:

1. Have you directly or indirectly received money from the Egyptian President or

government or been the ultimate beneficiary of any payment by the Egyptian

President or government?

2. Has any money originating from the Egyptian President or government ever been

used, directly or indirectly, to benefit you or your presidential campaign?

3. Has any money originating from the Egyptian President or government ever been

used, directly or indirectly, to fund a contribution to your campaign, the

reimbursement of any loan you made to your campaign, or any other payments of

any kind you made to or for the benefit of your campaign?

In addition, please provide, by September 17, 2024, the following information, together

with supporting documents, regarding the $10 million contribution or loan you made to your

2016 presidential campaign on or around October 28, 2016:

4. The source(s) of funds used to make the contribution or loan;

5. The date the contribution or loan was repaid or forgiven;

6. The source(s) of any funds used to repay the contribution or loan; and

7. The names of individuals and/or entities involved in funding, arranging, or transferring payments related to the original contribution or loan and any repayment or forgiveness thereof.

The House Democratic investigation is based on a Washington Post report that the government of Egypt gave Trump a $10 million cash bribe during the 2016 campaign during a time when his campaign was in poor financial condition.

Egypt received several policy benefits and foreign aid from the United States after Trump won the election and took office.

Trump’s DOJ is alleged to have covered up the bribery investigation while the ex-president was in office.

House Democrats aren’t going to sit by and allow Trump to run for the presidency without these very serious bribery allegations being investigated.

As voters prepare to cast their ballots in states with early voting, they deserve to know if the convicted felon who is the Republican presidential nominee took a bribe from a foreign government.

The investigation is off and running, and what is uncovered could mean more criminal problems for Donald Trump if he loses the election.

Read the full letter: