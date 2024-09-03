Trump Campaign Knows They Will Lose If They Can’t Make Voters Hate Kamala Harris

The Trump campaign knows that they will never get voters to like Trump, so if they can’t make Americans hate Kamala Harris, they will lose.

As Joe Scarborough said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe:

You look at the characteristics, all the things that Donald Trump was ahead of before Harris got in the race, he’s now behind. And I think the most striking thing, Mika, that when you’re looking and people are trying to sort through this race and what direction it’s going, you just look at the favorable, unfavorable Donald Trump way up upside down by, you know, close to 20 points in the, in the thirties for, for likable.

And then you have Kamala Harris actually upside, I think it’s like 46, 43. That is a huge gap and the Trump campaign has said, and if you see some of just the absolute crazed behavior and it’s just, it’s really, it’s really almost too much to get your arms around. And I understand that’s the idea of it, that they’re, they’re so, the claims are so outrageous.

They’re, they’re, they’re so disconnected from the truth. Trump moving all over the place on issues from abortion to immigration, now saying we need more immigrants in the United States. All, all of this stuff, the crazy stuff at Arlington. They’re just, they’re absolutely desperate. And the campaign has said internally, they know they can never bring they can’t make people like Donald Trump. Right? So their goal is to make people hate Kamala Harris. And that’s where we are, and if they can’t get Americans to hate Kamala Harris, then they understand she will win.

Video:

.@JoeNBC: “The campaign has said internally, they can’t make people like Donald Trump. So their goal is to make people hate Kamala Harris. And if they can’t get Americans to hate Kamala Harris, then they understand she will win.” pic.twitter.com/FYtA3NJRd3 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 3, 2024

The Trump campaign knows that the election is currently where they don’t want it to be. Trump was leading earlier in the year because the election was about President Biden . The Trump campaign was built to make the election a referendum on Biden. Now, the election is about Donald Trump, and that’s a race they can’t win.

As someone who lives in Pennsylvania and is being bombarded with ads, I can tell you that the Trump campaign has still not adjusted to Harris being in the race. Much of the advertising frump and his allies looks like the crossed out Joe Biden’s name and wrote Kamala Harris over the ad copy.

There is zero positive advertising coming from Trump. The whole election on the Trump side comes down to making America hate Kamala Harris, because if this election is about candidate character, they lose. If the election is a referendum on Trump, or the future versus the past, Donald Trump will lose.

Donald Trump’s only path to victory is try to make the election a choice between two evils, and so far, the Trump campaign has failed to do this.

If they continue to fail, they will definitely lose the election.

