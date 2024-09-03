Trump Goes On Incoherent Rant About New Hampshire After State Is Reportedly No Longer A Battleground

Trump responded to reports that his volunteers are moving out of New Hampshire because it is no longer a battleground by ranting about the state.

This was Trump’s response to reports that he doesn’t have a chance in New Hampshire anymore:

Comrade Kamala Harris sees there are problems for her campaign in New Hampshire because of the fact that they disrespected it in their primary and never showed up. Additionally, the cost of living in New Hampshire is through the roof, their energy bills are some of highest in the country, and their housing market is the most unaffordable in history. I protected New Hampshire’s First-In-The-Nation Primary and ALWAYS will! To my friends in New Hampshire, get out and vote TRUMP . Together, we will make your State and America Strong, Safe, and Prosperous AGAIN!

None of what Trump wrote was true.

It is reportedly not Harris who is moving out of New Hampshire, but volunteers who are supporting Donald Trump . The Trump campaign has denied that they are leaving New Hampshire, but all indications from polling and where the Trump campaign has putting resources suggest that the race has shifted to the degree that Trump is now spending energy trying to defend states that he won in 202o like North Carolina instead of expanding the map to flip blueish states like New Hampshire.

Just a month or so ago, Donald Trump thought that he was going to win the election in a landslide and was talking about flipping states like Virginia and New Hampshire. Now, his lead has narrowed in Florida and Texas, and the ex-president has to be worried about keeping Harris from potentially flipping states that he has won in the past.

Trump is trying to negative publicity that comes from potentially bailing on New Hampshire, but the reality is that this is a different election that he was running in against Joe Biden .

The landscape is changing, and Trump is still focused on optics.